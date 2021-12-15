Raiders improve to 6-0 with rout of Westfield

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Varsity Boys Basketball team (SAR) improved its undefeated record to 6-0 by routing the Westfield Hornets 55-23 on Tuesday, December 13, at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.

John Henry Crisp led the Raiders in scoring with 15 points and Perry Usher was also in double figures with 11.

“We played well on the defensive end. I was pleased with our effort, but we must continue to improve in order to reach our goals that we have set as a team,” SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster said.

The Raiders will try to keep their undefeated streak going when they travel down to Camilla, GA to take on the Westwood Wildcats on Friday, December 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Then on Tuesday, December 21, the Raiders will make the trek over to Auburn, AL to take on Lee-Scott Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST. After the Christmas Break, the Raiders will make another trip into Alabama on Tuesday, December 28, to take on Glenwood Academy in Phenix City, AL. at the annual Border Wars Tournament. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST. The following day, the Raiders will face Tuscaloosa Academy in their second game of the Border Wars Tournament at Glenwood. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EST.

The Raiders will then open up 2022 at home on Tuesday, January 4, against Southwest Georgia Academy. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m.