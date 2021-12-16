Sumter EMC Foundation Awards Grant to GSW Foundation

By Chelsea Collins

GSW Director of Marketing and Communications

AMERICUS – The Sumter EMC Foundation recently awarded the Georgia Southwestern Foundation a $5,000 grant for the annual scholarship fund. Two worthy students at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) will be the recipients of the scholarship.

The students (or family) should reside in the Sumter EMC service area and have achieved junior or senior status in the area of science, education, nursing, business or accounting.

“Through this grant from our Foundation, Sumter EMC is proud to provide scholarship funds to deserving students. One of the seven guiding principles that govern the way Sumter EMC operates is the involvement in the communities we serve. Sumter EMC is committed to being a part of the effort to support the education of our future community leaders,” said Andrea Walker, Sumter EMC Chairman.

If you are interested in finding out more information about the Sumter EMC Foundation, please visit sumteremc.com/sumter-emc-foundation or call the office at 800-342-6978.

Sumter Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is an electric service cooperative and is owned by those it serves. Operating on a not-for-profit basis, Sumter EMC provides energy to more than 20,000 customers in all or parts of Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.

