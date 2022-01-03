Area Beat Report 12/30/2021 to 1/3/2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Zachariah Luke, 38, DUI-Alcohol/Endangering a child under the age of 14/No Insurance/Suspended registration/Failure to report accident with injury
- Avriett, Robert Lee, 30, Disorderly Conduct
- Cross, Michelle, 38, Disorderly Conduct
- Hernandez, Leonardo Hernandez, 38, Contempt of Court/Driving without a valid license/Failure to stop at stop sign or at RR Xing
- Horn, Jake, 30, Battery – 1st offense
- Jones, Clifford D, 50, Disorderly Conduct
- Stuckett, Jetona, 39, Disorderly Conduct
- Blaisdell-Hunter, Hannah, 30, Theft By Shoplifting
- Luster, Tashonda Lacole, 31, DUI-Refusal/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Rouland, Montrevius Dejuan, 25, City Probation
- Thornton, Devontay Cartez, 22, DUI/Lighted Headlights Required/Improper left or right turn
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/30
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:09 p.m., Failure to Notify Owner upon striking owner’s property
12/31
- Highway 19 at Magnolia St. at 12:42 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked
1/1
- 404 South Jackson St. at 3:53 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 201 US Hwy 19 South at Tractor Supply Store at 1:47 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1706 Crawford St. at 3:46 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Endangering a child under the age of 14/No Insurance/Suspended registration/Failure to report accident with injury
- 408 West Hill St. at 12:18 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 69A Masonic St. at 5:04 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 102 Mill Creek Rd. at 9:03 p.m., Missing Person
1/2/2022
- 112 Argo St. at 1:10 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1007 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 2:31 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 2002 Hickory Dr. at 10:47 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Theft By Taking
- 119 E. Glessner St. at 11:50 a.m., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 909C Elizabeth St. at 1:18 p.m., Battery – 1st offense
- E. College St. at Earl St. at 2:32 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Failure to stop at stop sign or at RR Xing
- 542 S. Hampton St. at 6:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 58 at 7:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1043 E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World at 7:58 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 103 Broadhurst St. at 8:42 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Michael, 58, Criminal Trespass
- Avriett, 30, Disorderly Conduct
- Brown, Eddie, 23, Terroristic threats and Acts
- Brown, Joshua, 35, Possession of Scheduel II controlled substance
- Daniels, Gregory, 47, City Probation/Aggravated Assault/Probation Violation/Item prohibited for possession by inmate/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Johnson, Jonisha, 23, Aggravated Assault/Home Invasion in the first degree
- Paul, Laquacus, 41, Failure to Appear
- Thomas, Lentavious, 39, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Headlight requirements/Failure to have license on person/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving while unlicensed/Expired license/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft by taking – felony
- Hill, Jalen, 23, Kidnapping/Simple Assault/Pointing or aiming gun or pistil at another
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/30/2021
- 110 Pecan Dr., Shots Fired
- 151 Charleston Dr., Alarm Activation
- 111 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag & Turf, Alarm Activation
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Domestic Disturbance