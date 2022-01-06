Area Beat Report 1/1 to 1/5/2022

Published 1:52 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Shania Lil’Faye, (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
  • Johnson, Myeisha Nicole (Bonded Out), 35, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass
  • Payne, Garrett Lee (In Jail), 26, DUI-Alcohol/Tail light lenses requirements
  • Sims, Charcia Anquette (In Jail), 34, Disorderly Conduct/Theft By Taking -0 Misdemeanor
  • Angrish, Thomas Edward (In Jail), 18, Battery
  • Terry, Woodrow Alfred (Released), 42, Holding for Marion County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/1/2022

  • Logan Store Road at Della Glass at 11:45 a.m., Deer Accident Report

1/3/2022

  • 120 Howard Johnson Rd. at 4:02 a.m., Bad Child
  • 148 Santa Rosa Dr. at 4:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Croxton Cross Rd. at 4:23 a.m., Theft
  • 122 Charleston Dr. at 8:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Lee St. Rd. at 11:59 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 1997 GA Hwy 30 West at 8:41 a.m., Information for Officer

1/4/2022

  • Lee St. at Dollar General Plaza at 1:43 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 115 Old Hook Rd. at 1:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 147 Canty Dr. at 7:42 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 319 Ed Carson Rd. at 10:35 p.m., Information for officer
  • 108 Easy St. at 3:35 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 313 Dowdy Rd. at 4:11 a.m., Alarm Activation

1/5/2022

  • GA Hwy 308 about Mile Post 11 at 7:51 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Country Lane Rd. at 7 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 101 Persimmon Dr. at 12:31 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 137 Pecan Terrace at 12:50 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 US Hwy 19 North at 12:51 p.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 30 West about Mile Post 6 at 2:25 p.m., Accident Report
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:32 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 194 Railroad St. at 4:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 45 south near Sutherland Rd. at 8:17 p.m., Accident Involving Deer

1/6/2022

  • Highway 280 East at Cobb Cheek Rd. at 6:26 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

 

 

