Lady Raiders snap five game losing streak with thrashing of Valwood

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) were finally able to snap a five game losing streak with a dominating 50-17 victory over Valwood in their first Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA game of 2022 on Friday, January 7 at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.

Junior point guard Riley Mitchell led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 10 points, junior shooting guard Morgan Weaver scored nine and senior guard Brooke Weisner chipped in seven points in the winning cause.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 6-8 overall and 1-0 in GISA Region 3-AAA competition. They will try to build on Friday’s win when they host Glenwood (AL) on Saturday, January 8 at 4:30 p.m.

In the last meeting between these two teams at the Border Wars Tournament in Phenix City, AL over the Holidays, SAR fell to the Lady Gators (12-3) in a hard-fought battle by the score of 38-35.