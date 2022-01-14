Area beat Report 1/13

Published 2:49 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Hurley, Quantavious Rashad, 21, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

1/13

  • 126 U.S. Highway 280 West at 6:50 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • Pinecrest Dr. at Douglas Circle at 3:06 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 Swett Ave. at TSG INC at 4:25 p.m., Forgery – third degree
  • Hwy 30 West at Adderton St. at 9:06 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 55A Brinson St. at 10:25 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 108A Linnie St. at 11:54 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident

