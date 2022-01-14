Area beat Report 1/13
Published 2:49 pm Friday, January 14, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Hurley, Quantavious Rashad, 21, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
1/13
- 126 U.S. Highway 280 West at 6:50 a.m., Warrant Executed
- Pinecrest Dr. at Douglas Circle at 3:06 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 113 Swett Ave. at TSG INC at 4:25 p.m., Forgery – third degree
- Hwy 30 West at Adderton St. at 9:06 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 55A Brinson St. at 10:25 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 108A Linnie St. at 11:54 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident