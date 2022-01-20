Southland boys continue magical season with win at Brookwood

From Staff Reports

THOMASVILLE – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) are rolling and seem to be unstoppable. They made the 100-mike trip down to Thomasville this past Tuesday and defeated the Brookwood Warriors 55-43 to go 15-0 on the season.

This game was originally scheduled for Friday, January 14, but had to be postponed.

The Raiders had three players score in double figures. Carmelo Volley led SAR in scoring with 12 points, John Henry Crisp poured in 11 and Carlos Tyson chipped in 10.

SAR seized control of the game in the first half by jumping out to a 27-10 lead on the Warriors. That early run was a tone setter for the rest of the game as the Raiders were able to maintain control the rest of the way to secure their victory.

However, according to SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster, the Raiders will have their toughest test to date when they travel down to Valdosta on Friday, January 21, to take on the Valiants of Valwood (8-4, 0-2 Region 3-AAA). Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.