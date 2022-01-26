Area Beat Report 1/25

Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Bess, Ashley Lashae, 33, Theft By Taking

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

1/25

  • 602 West Forsyth St. at 12:06 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • 720 Harris St. at Heritage Villas Apartments at 2:40 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
  • 1695 Felder St. at TSG Resolute at 9:46 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 206 Brookdale Dr. at 11:46 a.m., Search Warrant
  • 120 Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apartments at 2:42 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-Mart at 5:01 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 805 Adderton St. at 1:21 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • 403 Poplar St. at 5:26 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Barbara Battle Way at 6:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute

More News

Blood donation appointments still critically needed amid first-ever Red Cross blood crisis

SGTC to host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Area Beat Report 1/23 to 1/26

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/23

Print Article