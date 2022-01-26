Area Beat Report 1/25
Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Bess, Ashley Lashae, 33, Theft By Taking
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
1/25
- 602 West Forsyth St. at 12:06 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- 720 Harris St. at Heritage Villas Apartments at 2:40 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- 1695 Felder St. at TSG Resolute at 9:46 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 206 Brookdale Dr. at 11:46 a.m., Search Warrant
- 120 Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apartments at 2:42 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-Mart at 5:01 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 805 Adderton St. at 1:21 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- 403 Poplar St. at 5:26 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Barbara Battle Way at 6:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute