Wildcats’ fourth quarter struggles lead to loss against Taylor County

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – Going into the fourth quarter of their Region 5A-Public contest against Taylor County (TCH), the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) led 36-35 after three quarters of play. However, TCH senior guard Nick Woodard scored 12 of his game high 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Vikings to a 51-42 victory over SCHS on Tuesday, January 25 at Schley County High School.

According to SCHS Head Coach Ernest Scott, some blown defensive assignments in the fourth quarter allowed Woodard to get open looks, which he took advantage of to stretch the Vikings’ lead. The Wildcats were not able to crawl their way back and they went down to defeat at the hands of TCH.

Zayden Walker led SCHS in scoring with 21 points and Jordan Hudson chipped in 17 for the Wildcats in the losing cause. Trypp Lumpkin almost hit the double-digit column as he scored eight points on the night for SCHS.

In addition to Woodard’s 25 points to lead all scorers, both Ajavian Wilder and Brayden Ellison scored eight points to lead the Vikings.

The Wildcats will regroup and try to get back on the winning track when they take on Marion County in Buena Vista on Friday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.