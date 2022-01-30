Four Sumter County Wrestlers qualify for State Sectionals

From Staff Reports

THOMASTON – Four Sumter County High School wrestlers qualified for the GHSA Class AAA State Sectional Tournament as a result of their performances in the Area 2-AAA Tournament at Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston on Saturday, January 29. These four wrestlers are Kevin Villegas, Justin Evans, Matthew Toms and Micquvious Powell.

Villegas finished as the Area Runner-Up in the 106 lb. Weight Class. Villegas defeated a wrestler from Central Macon in his first match, but was defeated by Aiden Stanley of Pike County in the 106 lb. Weight Class championship match. Nevertheless, Villegas has earned a berth in next week’s state sectionals in Dahlonega.

Justin Evans finished in fourth place in the 152 lb. Weight Class, but it was good enough to earn him a berth in the state sectionals. Matthew Toms wrestled his way to a third place finish in the 160 lb. Weight Class. Toms was able to secure third place by beating a wrestler from Upson-Lee. Micquvious Powell also earned himself a spot in the state sectionals by finishing in fourth place in the 170 lb. Weight Class.

These four Sumter County wrestlers, Kevin Villegas, Justin Evans, Matthew Toms and Micquvious Powell, will represent Sumter County High School in the GHSA Class AAA State Sectional Tournament in Dahlonega next Friday and Saturday, February 4-5, at Lumpkin County High School.