Roy Daniel Crosby: January 30, 2022

Mr. Roy Daniel Crosby, age 84, of Americus, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. A native of Moultrie, Roy was born October 1, 1937 to the late Isaac and Lottie Crosby. Roy graduated High school and went on to service in the Air Force. He and his wife owned and operated The Varsity in Americus.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Lillian Crosby of Americus; children, Joy Davis of Americus; Jerrie Sellers of Americus; Daniel Pritchard and his wife Ann of Lake Blackshear; Barbara Crosby of Beeville, TX; Kim Goldstein and her husband Bryan of Houston, TX; sister Shirley Young of Albany; also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be to made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and to Phoebe Sumter Hospice PO Box 1434 Americus, GA. 31709.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Halstead; brother, Wayne Crosby; and son-in-law, Raymond Halstead.

