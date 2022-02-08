Norman Lyle Ryan: February 5, 2022

Mr. Norman Lyle Ryan, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home.

All services planned will be private. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, there will be no public services or visitation.

Born September 5, 1938 in Parkersburg, WV, he was a son of the late Cleo Addison Ryan and the late Marian Bartlett Ryan. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Americus, and was retired from his position as Special Agent with CSX Railroad. Mr. Ryan was a musician and a fly fishing enthusiast, loving to fish with his brother-in-law Ron. He also enjoyed woodworking and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and with Kairos Prison Ministry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Coy Lou Grennell Ryan; and by a son-in-law, Clifford Steigerwald.

Survivors include his children: Valerie Ryan Duff and her husband Patrick, Christie Ryan Steigerwald, and Michael Addison Ryan and his wife Penny; grandchildren: Cathleen Duff Gilbert and her husband Keven, Patrick Matthew Duff and his wife Stephanie, Jacob Steigerwald, Emily Steigerwald, Natalie Steigerwald and her husband Troy, Clifford Steigerwald, Jr., Rachel Ryan Wishum and her husband Russ, Laura Kate Ryan, and Ethan Ryan; great-grandchildren: Mick Gilbert, Jack Duff, Johnathan Steigerwald, Nolan Wishum, Penny Wishum, and William Wishum; brother, David Ryan and his wife Joyce; and sister, Rosalyn Ryan Lott.

