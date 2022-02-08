SGTC Holds Financial Aid Workshops in Americus and Cordele

By Ken Gustafson

SGTC Financial Aid Technician Danyel Tobias guides students through the financial aid process at SGTC’s Crisp County Center. Photo by SGTC

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently hosted financial aid workshops for SGTC students on both the Americus and Cordele campuses. Jasmine Mercer, SGTC Financial Aid Specialist, and Danyel Tobias, SGTC Financial Aid Technician, led the workshops in Americus and Cordele respectively.

Mercer and Tobias assisted students in navigating the financial aid process. They also offered the students assistance in completing their 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 FAFSA applications.

South Georgia Technical College offers a variety of financial aid programs available for eligible students. For more information, contact SGTC Financial Aid Director Kelly Everett at keverett@southgatech.edu.

To learn more about all the programs available at South Georgia Tech, visit www.southgatech.edu.

 

 

