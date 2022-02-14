SGTC’s Marvin McGhee and Kamya Hollingshed both named GCAA Players of Week

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Jets sophomore guard Marvin McGhee, III from Atlanta, GA, and redshirt sophomore shooting guard Kamya Hollingshed from Locust Grove, GA, were both selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Division I men’s and women’s basketball players of the week for February 14, 2022.

This is the second time this season that McGhee and Hollingshed have been selected for this honor. McGhee, a 6’ 4” guard, was the GCAA’s first player of the week this season on November 15th, 2021 and Kamya Hollingshed, a 5’ 7” shooting guard, took her first player of the week honors on January 10th, 2022.

McGhee was selected as the GCAA Division I men’s player of the week after averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, five assists and one steal in two wins for the Jets last week. Hollingshed was selected as the women’s player of the week after she averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds, 1.5 assists and two steals in a win last week. The Lady Jets are currently ranked 12th in the National Junior College Athletic Association this season.

This is the ninth time this season that the SGTC Jets and Lady Jets have been tapped for this honor. Freshman center Fanta Gassama was selected for the honor on January 31st for the Lady Jets. This was her second time this season as well. She was spotlighted on December 13th. Alexia Dizeko, the freshman shooting forward from Switzerland has been highlighted twice also. She was selected January 17th and January 3rd.

For the Jets, McGhee has been spotlighted twice, along with Will Johnston, a 6’ 3” point guard from Sydney, Australia who was nominated as a co-player of the week January 24th.

The Lady Jets are currently in second place in the GCAA behind Georgia Highlands. Georgia Highlands is currently undefeated in the conference and South Georgia Tech is 11 – 3. Georgia Highlands handed South Georgia Tech all three of their conference losses this season. The Jets are tied for second place in the GCAA behind Georgia Highlands. They are tied with South Georgia State College with identical 8 – 4 records.

The Jets will host Central Georgia Tech at home on February 15th at 7 p.m. There is only one more home game for the Jets or Lady Jets after that and it is on February 23rd at 7 p.m. when the Jets host Andrew College.

The Lady Jets will travel to East Georgia State College on February 19th. The women’s NJCAA Region XVII tournament begins on February 22nd but as one of the top two seeds, the Lady Jets will probably get a bye in that round and be seeded in the Semi-Final Region tournament at Georgia Highlands in Rome on February 25th. The finals will be played on Saturday, February 26th.

The Jets travel to Georgia Highlands on February 19th before hosting Andrew College on February 23th and traveling to East Georgia State College on February 26th to close out the regular season. The men’s NJCAA Region XVII tournament will begin March 1st with the top four teams hosting the first round and the highest seeded team remaining hosting the semi-finals and finals on March 4th and 5th.