Area Beat Report 2/14 to 2/15
Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Demarion Donta (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation
- Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 55, Unlawful conduct during a 911 call – using obscene language
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/14
- 105 Honey Suckle Court at 5:34 a.m., Welfare Check
- 120 Old Stage Road at 5:29 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 354 Shiloh Road at 5:32 a.m., Information for Officer
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Mask Rd. at 4:56 a.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
- 880 Youngs Mill Rd. at 5:33 a.m., Welfare Check
2/15
- 1211 District Line Rd. at 4:57 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 195 and Chambless Rd. at 2:43 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 566 GA Hwy 49 South at 9:58 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 766 GA Hwy 280 East at Williams Office Equipment at 12:28 p.m., Theft
- East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 3:19 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 172 Hwy 49 North at 4:48 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 1059 GA Hwy 49 South at 5:03 p.m., Damage to Property
- GA Highway 27 East near Packing House at 5:18 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 19 at 5:27 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniels Baptist Church at 5:56 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 147 W. Federal St. at 10:25 p.m., Unsecured Door
- Hwy 30 West at Hwy 153 at 11:53 p.m., Accident Report
2/16
- 138 North Village Dr. at 2:44 a.m., Unlawful conduct during a 911 call – using obscene language
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Mann, Vinson Mandell, 42, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Shelton, Hamil Felix, 37, Assault and Battery
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
2/15
- 810 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 12:48 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Forsyth St. at Jackson St. at 2:19 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 1130 Felder St. at Apt. 8B at Lexington Apartments at 10:38 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Felder St. at East Hill St. at 10:50 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 119 South Lee St. at 1:59 p.m., 2:02, 2:06, 2:08, 2:10, 2:23, 2:25 and 2:28 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:24 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Sharon Circle at 5:17 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 605 Lowe St. at 10:02 p.m., Assault and Battery
- 618 E. Furlow St. at 10:06 p.m., Damage to Property
- 207 Poplar St. at 7:24 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 46A Reddick Dr. at 10:38 p.m., Domestic Dispute