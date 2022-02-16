Area Beat Report 2/14 to 2/15

Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Demarion Donta (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation
  • Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 55, Unlawful conduct during a 911 call – using obscene language

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/14

  • 105 Honey Suckle Court at 5:34 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 120 Old Stage Road at 5:29 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 354 Shiloh Road at 5:32 a.m., Information for Officer
  • Hooks Mill Rd. at Mask Rd. at 4:56 a.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
  • 880 Youngs Mill Rd. at 5:33 a.m., Welfare Check

2/15

  • 1211 District Line Rd. at 4:57 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 195 and Chambless Rd. at 2:43 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 566 GA Hwy 49 South at 9:58 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 766 GA Hwy 280 East at Williams Office Equipment at 12:28 p.m., Theft
  • East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 3:19 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 172 Hwy 49 North at 4:48 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 1059 GA Hwy 49 South at 5:03 p.m., Damage to Property
  • GA Highway 27 East near Packing House at 5:18 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 19 at 5:27 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniels Baptist Church at 5:56 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 147 W. Federal St. at 10:25 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • Hwy 30 West at Hwy 153 at 11:53 p.m., Accident Report

2/16

  • 138 North Village Dr. at 2:44 a.m., Unlawful conduct during a 911 call – using obscene language

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Mann, Vinson Mandell, 42, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Shelton, Hamil Felix, 37, Assault and Battery

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

2/15

  • 810 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 12:48 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Forsyth St. at Jackson St. at 2:19 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 1130 Felder St. at Apt. 8B at Lexington Apartments at 10:38 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Felder St. at East Hill St. at 10:50 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 119 South Lee St. at 1:59 p.m., 2:02, 2:06, 2:08, 2:10, 2:23, 2:25 and 2:28 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:24 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Sharon Circle at 5:17 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 605 Lowe St. at 10:02 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • 618 E. Furlow St. at 10:06 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 207 Poplar St. at 7:24 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 46A Reddick Dr. at 10:38 p.m., Domestic Dispute

More Local News

Area Beat Report 2/14

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/13

Board of Commissioners approves list of roads on which speed detection devices will be placed at its February Work Session

Knighton gives an improving report on academics as students return to class

Print Article