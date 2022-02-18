South Georgia Technical College hires Dr. Pamela Simmons and Amy Sammons as full-time English Instructors

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Dr. Pamela Simmons of Kernersville, NC and Amy J. Sammons of Preston, GA, have been hired as full-time English Instructors for South Georgia Technical College, announced President Dr. John Watford. Both Dr. Simmons and Ms. Sammons will be teaching in-person and online English classes. They will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.

“I would like to welcome Dr. Pamela Simmons and Amy J. Sammons to South Georgia Technical College,” said Dr. Watford. “I believe they will be assets to the college and our students. This strengthens the English section of the General Education faculty on both the Americus and the Crisp County campuses and will give students additional opportunities to complete core classes.”

Dr. Pamela Simmons is relocating to South Georgia from Kernersville, NC. Her career is characterized by over 30 years of successful academic and student development service. Prior to joining South Georgia Technical College, she was working with Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, NC, as a tenured Associate Professor in the English Department. She also served on the SACSCOC Committee – QEP Implementation and Assessment team, Director, QEP – Writing in the Major Program – SACSCOC Leadership Team, and Director – Writing Center.

Dr. Simmons’ other experience includes teaching and working with Allen University in Columbia, SC, Albany State University, Southern University, and Northwestern State University in addition to the former Moultrie Technical College (Southern Regional Technical College), Albany Technical College, Darton College and Forsyth Community College. She is an award-winning instructor and has served on various state and national boards.

She earned a Ph. D. in Education with Emphasis: English Composition and Rhetoric, from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN; an M.A. in English from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA; and a B.A. in Speech and Theatre from Albany State University.

Amy J. Sammons of Preston, GA, comes to South Georgia Technical College with excellent teaching and administrative experience as well. She served as the Superintendent, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School as well as Principal of that same school prior to being named Superintendent. She worked at Darton State College as the Director of Institutional Effectiveness, Assistant Professor of English, and as an English Instructor. She has also taught at the high school level.

She is certified in Middle Grades Education and Secondary English Education and has certification in Educational Leadership. She served as a SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison, QEP Coordinator, Dual Enrollment Coordinator and Chair of the General Education Committee at Darton State College among other duties and appointments.

Sammons has a M.Ed. in English Education from Albany State University and a B.S.Ed. in Education from Georgia Southwestern State University.

As English Instructors at South Georgia Technical College, Simmons and Sammons will be providing English course instruction to students utilizing appropriate teaching techniques. They will be offering in-person, online, and day and evening classes on both the Americus and the Crisp County campuses.

South Georgia Technical College has been named the Best Community College in Georgia for the past three years by Niche.com. The college was also recognized recently as the third best college in Georgia for Associate Degrees. SGTC is currently registering students for an eight-week mini Spring Semester beginning March 14th, 2022. A large number of in-person and on-line core classes are available as well as classes in Auto Collision, Automotive, Motorsports, Commercial Truck Driving, Drafting, Horticulture, Industrial Systems, Electrical Systems, Precision Manufacturing, Criminal Justice, and more.

For more information about English classes available for the mini-semester contact: Dr. Pamela Simmons at 229-931-2228, pamela.simmons@southgatech.edu or Amy Sammons at 229-931-2568, amy.sammons@southgatech.edu. To register for classes, visit the SGTC website at: www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office in Americus at 229-931-2394 or 229-271-4040 in Cordele.