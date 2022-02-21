Jeffrey Macon Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently announced Precision Machining student Jeffrey Macon of Buena Vista as the SGTC Student of Excellence. Macon was nominated for the award by his instructor, Chad Brown.

Asked why he chose to nominate Macon for the honor, Brown stated “Jeffrey is a hard worker, very dedicated. He works full time and is looking to gain skills and knowledge to advance his career.”

On accepting the award, Macon thanked his instructor. “Chad does an excellent job teaching. He’s very thorough and very professional. He really helps me understand what we’re learning.”

Other students nominated by their instructors included Garrett Peavy of Ellaville, Electronics, nominated by Mike Collins; Dominic Hodgins of Cobb, Welding, nominated by Ted Eschmann; Joshua Tubbs of Ellaville, Horticulture, nominated by Brandon Gross; and Mohammad Mahamood of Doraville, Drafting, nominated by Kristi Cook.

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Macon was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.