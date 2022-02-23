Area Beat Report 2/22

Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Pollard, Damian Dontel (In Jail), 37, Failure to obey stop sign/Obstrcuting or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 43, Criminal Trespass
  • Smith, Janira Crystal (Bonded Out), 39, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/21

  • Salter Mills at Pas Rd. at 3:40 p.m., Warning for speeding

2/22

  • US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 3 at 8:02 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 213 Brookwood Lane at 11:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 201 Silvan Dr. at 11:25 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 30 West at Mile Marker 2 at 12:35 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 12:57 p.m., Information for officer
  • Salter Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 1:45 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 272 East Rockhill Dr. at 2:08 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle

2/23

  • 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 1:04 a.m., Alarm Activation

