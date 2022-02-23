Area Beat Report 2/22
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Pollard, Damian Dontel (In Jail), 37, Failure to obey stop sign/Obstrcuting or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 43, Criminal Trespass
- Smith, Janira Crystal (Bonded Out), 39, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/21
- Salter Mills at Pas Rd. at 3:40 p.m., Warning for speeding
2/22
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 3 at 8:02 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 213 Brookwood Lane at 11:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 201 Silvan Dr. at 11:25 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 138 North Village Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 30 West at Mile Marker 2 at 12:35 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 12:57 p.m., Information for officer
- Salter Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 1:45 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 272 East Rockhill Dr. at 2:08 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
2/23
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 1:04 a.m., Alarm Activation