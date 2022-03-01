Area Beat Report Feb 28 to March 1
Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Gillis, Casey Ryan, 22, Possession of Amphetamine/Possession of drug-related objects/DUI/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Open Container of alcohol in car
- Kearse, Christian, 18, Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony
- Mathis, Vincent Lee, 31, DUI/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Hit and Run-Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident/Failure to yield when entering roadway
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
2/28
- 201 Creekside Dr. Apt. B at Creekview Commons at 11:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 117 Town Creek Circle at 2:42 p.m., Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony/Possession of pistol/revolver on person
- 203 Smith St. at 3:41 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 257 Brookdale Dr. at 4:54 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- At 5 p.m., Possession of Amphetamine/Possession of drug-related objects/DUI/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Open Container of alcohol in car
- 730 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apt. D8 at 9:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 329 West Lamar St. at 9:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- GA Hwy 49 North at 11:06 p.m., Giving false name, address or birthdate to policeman/Citation for speeding/suspended registration/Driving without license on person
- GA State Route 3 at GA State Route 30 at 11:52 p.m., DUI/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Hit and Run-Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident/Failure to yield when entering roadway