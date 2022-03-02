Taylor Cole Underwood: February 23, 2022

Taylor Cole Underwood, age 23 of Americus, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Keith Parks will officiate the service. A visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2nd at Aldridge Funeral Services. The following family and friends are asked to be honorary pallbearers, Michael Hearon, James Brown Jr., Braden Jennings, Jacob Jordan and Jordan Tillman.

Taylor Cole Underwood was born November 24, 1998 in Americus. He was the son of Ronald Glenn Underwood “Chip” and Alysia Conger Underwood. Taylor was a 2017 graduate of Schley County Highschool. He was employed by Clinic Drug Store in Americus. Taylor was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on his truck and tubing at the lake. He brought joy and comfort to others, had a huge heart for helping people and gave the best hugs. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

From the day God blessed us with Taylor he brought incredible joy and light to our lives. He had the biggest heart and the kindest spirit. As a young child, he would generously share his toys with friends simply because he wanted them to be happy. He never really met a stranger and if you were a stranger you weren’t for very long. Chances are if you visited Lowes, shiver Lumber Company or Clinic Drug Store you were blessed by his respectful and friendly demeanor.

Survivors include his parents, Ronald Glenn Underwood “Chip” and Alysia Conger Underwood of Americus. His maternal grandmother, Gloria Conger of Newton, GA and his paternal grandparents, Elton and Mildred Morris of Americus. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Gail Underwood St. John of Jacksonville, FL, Donna Arndt (Bill) of Jacksonville, FL, Gary Underwood (Janet) of Leesburg, Andy Conger of Albany and Christy Conger McLeod (Tim) of Newton, GA. Cousins; Heather Young, Michael Hearon, Candace Upchurch, Maci Underwood, Jolie McLeod, and Christian McLeod. Taylor was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Anthony Conger and paternal grandfather, E. L. Underwood.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.