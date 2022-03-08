Wildcats maul Stewart County Knights in baseball doubleheader

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) improved to 7-1 on the season, as the Wildcats mauled the Knights of Stewart County 17-0 and 16-0 in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 8 at Schley County High School.

In Game 1, the Wildcats scored all of their 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning and they took advantage of five Stewart County errors. After two and a half innings of play, the game was run ruled.

SCHS first baseman Trypp Lumpkin went 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats’ attack. Shortstop Carson Westbrook and third baseman Jack Clark each went 2 for 3 at the plate. Westbrook had a triple and a single with four RBIs and a run scored, while Clark had a double and a single with an RBI and two runs scored. Wesley Hughes, Ridge James and Owen Shufflebarger each had a hit in this game as well. In total, the Wildcats scored 17 runs on nine hits.

Cameron Barnes got the start on the mound for the Wildcats in Game 1. In two innings of work, Barnes was dominant, giving up no runs or hits and striking out five Stewart County batters while walking two. Owen Shufflebarger worked the top of the third and final inning of Game 1. He only gave up a hit and struck out three batters.

Game 2 of this doubleheader was not much different. The Wildcats exploded for 12 runs on nine hits in the bottom of the first inning. Three of those runs came off the bat of Jack Clark, who belted a three-run home run. SCHS added four more runs in the bottom of the second inning on four hits to seal the game. Once again, the game was run ruled after just two and a half innings.

Both Westbrook and Clark went 3 for 3 in Game 2, with Clark having the three-run homer. Westbrook had a single and two doubles with two RBIs and scored three runs. In total, the Wildcats scored 16 runs on 13 hits and took advantage of three errors committed by the Knights.

Wesley Hughes got the start on the hill for SCHS. In one inning of work, Hughes gave up no runs or hits and struck out two batters. Owen Lamb came on and pitched the final inning. Lamb gave up no runs or hits while walking two and striking out five.

The Wildcats will step out of GHSA play on Saturday, March 12 when they host Westfield out of the GISA at 4 p.m. Then on Tuesday, March 15, SCHS will step back into region play when they travel over to Buena Vista to take on the Eagles of Marion County. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.