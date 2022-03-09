Area Beat Report March 8-9
Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Arrington, April Nicole (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation
- Denmark, Shaquanna Chynese (Bonded Out), 28, Criminal Trespass
- Evans, Latravis Antonio (In Jail), 41, Housing for Macon County
- Fitzgerald, Brenden john (In Jail), 23, Housing for Macon County
- Jordan, Terrel Lamont (In Jail), 19, Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Burglary – 2nd Degree felony/Possession of a pistol or a revolver by a minor
- Gilbert, William Irvin (In Jail), 59, Housing for Macon County
- McCrary, William Alexander (In Jail), 35, Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery
- Turner, Desiray Jo (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation/Burglary – second degree-felony/Criminal Damage to Property-2nd degree
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/8
- GA Hwy 280 East at Zach Daniels at 9:32 a.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 4 at 10:39 a.m., Warning issued for expired registration
- 953 Brady Rd. at 4:53 p.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 34 at 4:29 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 244 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 237 Lacross Rd. at 4:05 a.m., Accident with injuries
- Grover Dr. and Brickyard Rd. at 4:12 a.m., Racing/Drag Racing
3/9
- 2384 Lee St. Rd. at 7:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 384 District Line Rd. at 4:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
2/15
- 207 Lorraine Ave. at 11:04 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
3/7
- 1406 Lafayette St. at 12:15 a.m., Welfare Check
3/8
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 8:11 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Traffic (Non-alcohol related)
- 103 Bessie Mays Circle at 10:29 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – first degree
- 702 Davenport St. at 1:02 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1001 Ridge St. at 12:24 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- North Jackson at Bay St. at 3:23 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- Ashby St. at Eastview Cemetery at 5:24 p.m., Damage to Property
- 923 Ridge St. at 7:02 p.m., Fire-Structure
- 310 Ashby St. at 8:38 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 105 Glory Court at 8:35 p.m., Burglary – 1st degree (felony)
3/9
- 1426A South Lee St. at 1:19 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery
- 107 Norman Cole St. at 5:12 a.m., Aggravated Assault