Sue Lawhorn: March 9, 2022

Graveside services for Sue Lawhorn, 72, of Butler will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Sand Bethel Church Cemetery. Sue passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Houston Medical Center. She was a member of Little Bethel Church in Ideal. She was retired from the Corrections Department – Probation Office in Americus after 26 years of service. Sue enjoyed life and loved everyone that she met and everyone loved Sue but she especially loved her nieces and nephews and was known as the “candy lady” at Halloween as she always had a big tub of candy and she let them eat all of the candy that they wanted. She was a 1968 graduate of Taylor County High School and was a Lady Viking basketball player. She was an amazing athlete; she and her teammates played under Coach Norman Carter where they had a winning streak from 1967-1972. Sue was a graduate of South Georgia Technical College with a degree in secretarial science. She was also an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. William R. and Effie Alberta Lawhorn; her parents, Morris and Helen Eubanks Lawhorn; three brothers, Ralph Lawhorn, Billy Lawhorn and Johnny Lawhorn; and a brother-in-law, Richard Allen.

Sue is survived by three brothers, Bobby Lawhorn (Sue) of Dexter, Randy Lawhorn (Terry) of Butler and Frankie Lawhorn (Renee) of Reynolds; two sisters, Prissy Harris (Dwight) and Maxine Allen of Butler; three sisters-in-law, Meriam Sims of Byron, Kate Lawhorn and Betty Jean Lawhorn of Butler. She is also survived by an abundance of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice.

After the graveside service the family will be receiving friends at the home of Dwight and Prissy Harris, 106 Oak Street, Butler, GA 31006.

You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com

McLeighton Funeral Service of Butler is in charge of arrangements.