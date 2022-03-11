Watch parties scheduled for SGTC students to follow Jets, Lady Jets in NJCAA National Tournaments

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Student Affairs Department will be hosting watch parties for the faculty, staff, and students to follow all the action of the Jets and Lady Jets at their respective National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national basketball tournament’s March 14th – 21st.

The NJCAA will be livestreaming all of the games for a fee on: https://www.njcaa.org/network/landing/index. South Georgia Technical College is setting up the big screen so students can cheer on and watch the games at no cost.

The 19th seeded SGTC Jets will play on Tuesday, March 15th at 11 a.m. and will match-up against the 14th ranked South Plains Texans of Texas in the NJCAA men’s Division I basketball tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to come and cheer on the Jets in the Hicks Hall Student Center on the big screen. That game will also be broadcast on WISK-FM 98.7.

The 9th ranked Lady Jets will be facing the 24th seeded Monroe College Mustangs in Lubbock, Texas in the women’s NJCAA Division I national tournament on Wednesday, March 16th at 1 p.m. That game will also be available for viewing for SGTC students in Hicks Hall.

A win by the Jets and the Lady Jets will allow them to advance in the tournament brackets. The winner of the Jets – Texans game will advance to face the 3rd seed Kilgore College on Wednesday, March 16th at 6 p.m. The winner of the Monroe – South Georgia Tech Lady Jets game will advance to the next round to face 8th ranked Arizona Western on Thursday, March 17th at 5 p.m. Those games will also be available for viewing once the Jets and Lady Jets advance.

This is the first time in eight years that both the SGTC Jets and Lady Jets have advanced to the NJCAA Division I National Tournaments. It is the 12th time in 20-years that South Georgia Tech has sent teams to a National Tournament. The is the 9th trip for the Lady Jets and the third for the Jets.