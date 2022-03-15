Area Beat Report March 9 to 14
Published 5:51 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bradley, Willie Thomas (In Jail), 54, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Coates, Jaquavion Maleek (In Jail), 21, Aggravated Assault
- Durham, Calvin Terrell (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear
- Hartage, James Folwler (In Jail), 17, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Disorderly Conduct
- Paul, Jessica Nicole (In Jail), 34, Disorderly Conduct
- Shellhouse, Amy Marie (In Jail), 45, Burglary – First Degree
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/10
- US Hwy 19 South at Bear Branch Rd. at 6:08 a.m., Accident Report
- 1100 block of GA Hwy 27 East at 12:36 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:04 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 315 Lower Five Points Rd. at 3:08 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 172 Lacross Rd. at 1:26 a.m., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Carter, Daeshon Desmond, 22, Blue Light restrictions on vehicles/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Draines, Zachary, 69, Maintaining a Disorderly House
- Fletcher, Eric, 25, Assault and Battery
- Jackson, Michael Anthony, 45, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Johnson, Johnisha Tekil, 23, Aggravated Stalking
- Leverette, Jaquan Desmond, 25, Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
- Lewis, Warren Charles, 28, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Tag Lights Required
- Lockhart, Robert Taylor, 39, Theft By Shoplifting
- Mullins, Latraviyon Jaquez, 20, Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – first degree-deprivation of sustenance/Driving without a valid license/Warrant Executed
- Roberts, Akevia Monae Deangelia, 23, Theft By Shoplifting
- Singleton, Abreanne Charnee, 25, Assault and Battery
- Thompson, Kylie Nicole, 38, Theft By Shoplifting
- Curles, Sunshine Danielle, 27, Theft By Shoplifting
- Harvey, Charles C., 23, Following too closely/Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Driving too fast for conditions/Reckless Driving/Tag Registration Requirements/Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/No Motorcycle Insurance/No Motorcycle helmet/No break lights or working turn signals/Headlight Requirements/Tag Lights Required
- Jackson, Quintin Nathaniel, 20, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to maintain lane/headlight requirements
- Mullins, Takaya, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
- Watts, Benjamin Michael, 27, Theft By Shoplifting
- Hamilton, Jordan Amrion, 18, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Aggravated Assault
- Hill, Alvin Douglas, 28, Criminal Trespass
- Maddox, Breuanna Kierra, 27, Theft By Shoplifting
- McCrary, Williams Alexander, 35, Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
3/9
- East Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 10:35 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Failure to maintain lane/headlight requirements
- 104 Freida Lane Apt. A at 3:08 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 1426A South Lee St. at 1:19 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery
- 107 Norman Cole St. at 5:12 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- East Jefferson at Hudson St. at 10:58 a.m., City Probation
- 122 Academy St. at 11 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 525 Hancock Dr. at 12:07 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 237 Wanda Way Apt. I at 1:04 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1606 N. Jackson St. at 10:54 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 200 South Lee St. at FUMC Americus at 1:04 p.m., Harassing Communications/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:58 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1202 Quincy Street at 5:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass
3/10
- Norman Cole St. at Bessie Mays Circle at 5:52 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
- Norman Cole St. at Bessie Mays Circle at 7:40 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 625 South Hampton St. at 10:29 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 504 Bessie Mays Circle at 12:16 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1001 Ridge St. at 2:55 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 W. Church St. at 11:38 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 609 Lambert St. at 11:52 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1001 Ridge St. at 1:08 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:53 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at APD at 2:06 p.m., Theft By Deception
- 104A Frieda Lane at 5:38 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 104 Frieda Lane Apt. A at 6:31 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 1402 Mayo St. at 7:28 p.m., Damage to Property
- 122 Frieda Lane at 8:21 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:41 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:21 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:22 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Douglas Circle and Pinecrest Dr. at 11:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
3/11
- 819 Mayo St. at 12:07 a.m., Damage to Property
- 806 Lawson Dr. at 4:18 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 93A Bozeman Circle Americus Housing Authority at 6:06 a.m., Recovered stolen property/Domestic Dispute
- 107 Norman Cole St. at 8:24 a.m., Maintaining a disorderly house
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:34 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 101 Manhattan St. at Professional Cuts at 10:35 a.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:42 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:47 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 402 Mayo St. at 9:42 a.m., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express at 3:27 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Drivet to stop at scene of accident
- 730 South MLK Blvd. at Apt. F1 at 5:26 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
3/12
- 106 Tom Hall Circle at 12:23 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1710 US 280 at Sunbelt Ford at 1:18 a.m., Unsecured Door
- 413 Crawley St. at 2:25 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Oglethorpe Avenue at 2:29 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 256B Lonnie Lane at 3:02 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:54 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Bell St. at Hancock Dr. at 7:41 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- Poplar St. at Forsyth St. at 9:45 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Tag Lights Required
3/13
- Rucker St. at North Jackson St. at 12:47 a.m., Blue Light restrictions on vehicles/Driving without a license
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:12 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 6F at Cripple Creek Apartments at 3:18 p.m., Assault and Battery
- 202 Tripp St. at Hardees at 4:11 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 720 North Lee St. at 6:25 p.m., Computer Forgery
- West College St. at South Jackson St. at 8:02 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – Deprivation of Necessary Sustenance – First Degree/Driving while unlicensed/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license, canceled or revoked registration
- 1402 N. MLK at Gas and Go at 10 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Linnie St. at 10:31 p.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
- 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 1:46 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 206 Tom Hall Circle at 2:16 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
3/14
- 105 fifth St. at 6:09 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1034 Elm Avenue at Apt. B-E at Georgetown Apartments at 2:36 a.m.
- Rucker St. at Southerfield Rd. at 12:21 p.m., Driving without a license/Failure to yield after stopping a stop sign
- 1702 N MLK Jr. Blvd. at 1:51 p.m., Public Indecency
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 3:53 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 128 East Forsyth St. at Postal Office at 4:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Ashby St. at Lambert St. at 5:43 p.m., Driving without a license – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation
- 201 Murphy Mill Rd. at Apt. K at 5:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 147 Cherokee St. Apt. B at 6:36 p.m., Unauthorized use of financial transaction
- 1300 Douglas Circle at 10:10 p.m., Warrant Executed/probation Violation
- 211 Poplar St. at 10:54 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 255 Horton Dr. Apt. A at 12:51 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Winder St. off Hwy 228 at 10:02 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 317 Shirley Rd. at 11:45 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:43 p.m., Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 1:48 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 154 Pas Rd. at 1:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 245 Steel Bridge Rd. at 2:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 119 Briar Patch Circle at 2:11 p.m., Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 18 at 2:31 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- Hill St. at Harrold St. at 4:52 p.m., Warrant Service
- 1091 GA Hwy 19 South at 5:14 p.m., Suspicious Person