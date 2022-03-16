GSW celebrates donors, scholarship recipients at annual luncheon

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) scholarship recipients mingled and shared a meal with their benefactors at the 13th Annual Donor-Scholar Luncheon on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Sponsored by Georgia Southwestern and the GSW Foundation, the event honored both groups for their commitment and support of GSW. Approximately 130 donors and scholars were in attendance for the luncheon held in the Private Dining Room of the Thomas O. Marshall Jr. Pavilion.

The featured student speakers included Alicia Adams, a senior elementary education major from New Bern, N.C. and recipient of the Mary Dupree Education Scholarship; Kaitlyn Evans, a senior accounting major from Leesburg, Ga. and recipient of the James G. Deriso Scholarship and the Marshall Pryor Scholarship; and Jacob Peed, a senior management major from Reynolds, Ga. and recipient of the James G. Deriso Scholarship.

For information on how you can donate to the GSW Foundation and support student scholarships, visit www.gsw.edu/give or call (229) 931-2014.