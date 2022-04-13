33rd Miss SAR crowned
Published 9:45 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Southland Academy continued a thirty-three year tradition as the school crowned a new Miss SAR on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Junior, Holladay Miles, won the interview and evening gown awards, and was crowned Miss SAR 2022. Holladay is the
daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Will Miles of Albany. Jadie Burrell was named first runner-up and the winner of the congeniality
award, and Annslee Rooks was named second runner-up. Theresa Bowden won the people’s choice award. Holladay was
crowned by Abby Sellers, Miss SAR 2022. Shown in the photo are (left) Miss Georgia, Karson Pennington, who served as the
emcee for the night, and Holladay Miles.