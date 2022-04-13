33rd Miss SAR crowned

Southland Academy continued a thirty-three year tradition as the school crowned a new Miss SAR on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Junior, Holladay Miles, won the interview and evening gown awards, and was crowned Miss SAR 2022. Holladay is the

daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Will Miles of Albany. Jadie Burrell was named first runner-up and the winner of the congeniality

award, and Annslee Rooks was named second runner-up. Theresa Bowden won the people’s choice award. Holladay was

crowned by Abby Sellers, Miss SAR 2022. Shown in the photo are (left) Miss Georgia, Karson Pennington, who served as the

emcee for the night, and Holladay Miles.