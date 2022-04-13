Area Beat Report April 8 to April 12

Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Ford, Tyreal Altaveon (In Jail), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol
  • Green, Malorie Sabre (In Jail), 17, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Harvey, Charles Christopher (In Jail), 21, Speeding/Failure to Appear
  • Johnson, Nathan (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear
  • Lewis, Amber Nicole (Released to other agency), 18, Holding for Webster County
  • McGrothia, Kenneth Russell (In Jail), 54, Possession of schedule II controlled substance/Marijuanna-Possession less than an oz./Crossing state and county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
  • Rodriguez, Jess Apolin (Bonded Out), 22, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
  • Saylor, Douglas Conley (In Jail), 60, Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey stop sign/Driver use due care/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Hit and Run, Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Stephens, Sherman Jamal (In Jail), 32, Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Theft By Taking-Felony/Criminal Trespass
  • Walling, Raymond Christopher (In Jail), 33, Housing for Charlotte County/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Walters, Corey Jabar (In Jail), 30, Failure to Maintain Lane

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/8

  • 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 5:52 p.m., Warrant Service
  • 144 Lexington Circle at 3:38 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Church at 4:50 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 2106 Hwy 19 South at 5:49 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 391 Watermelon Rd. at 6:27 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 173 SGTC Parkway at 5:13 p.m., Roadway Blocked

4/9

  • 210 Fox Stephens Rd. at 5:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 at Bob Dodson Rd. at 6:29 p.m., Traffic
  • 106 Rainbow Terrace at 9:16 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at 9:24 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch at 3:42 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • Hooks Mill Rd. at Indian Rd. at 5:30 a.m., Improperly parked vehicles
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 6:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Graystone at 6:41 a.m., Information for officer
  • 104 Easy St. at 3:11 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 116 Hwy 30 West at 3:24 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 506 Southwestern Circle at 4:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 375 Memorial Mile Lot E at 5:09 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MM 07 at 9:03 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MP 23 at 9:11 p.m., Citation for Speeding

4/10

  • 622 GA Hwy 49 South at 10:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 106 Pecan Terrace at 10:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 11:08 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
  • 194 Railroad St. at 12:36 a.m., Mental Subject
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 12:46 a.m., Speeding
  • 1462 GA Hwy 280 West at 12:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19N at MM 14 at 4:44 a.m., Speeding
  • Hooks Mill Rd. at Indian Rd. at 5:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 144 Africana Dr. at 5:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49N at MM 8 at 8:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 116 Hwy 30 at American Legion at 9:32 a.m., Fight/Theft
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 1:49 p.m., Bad Child
  • 501 Tallent Store Rd. at 2:23 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 281 Croxton Cross Rd. at 5:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 110 Jenkins Rd. Lot F at 8:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 19N at GA Hwy 30 at 3:51 a.m., Traffic Stop/non-working headlight and tail light
  • 608 Southwestern Circle at 3:57 a.m., Bad Child
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniels Grove Baptist Church at 4:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 316 Sam Bradley Rd. at 5:06 a.m., Assist Another Agency

4/11

  • 111 Graham St. Lot A at 4:47 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 926 Railroad St. at 4:24 a.m., Discharging of firearms near public place

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Gatewood, Cedric Antoine, 32, Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery
  • Harvey, Charles C, 23, Speeding/Warrant Served/Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or first offender
  • Macias, Nicole Gabriella, 19, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Carroll, Jimmy Anthony, 40, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Pride, Michael Carl, 61, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – first offense
  • Robbins, Emir Noble, 52, Restraint of Dogs & Prohibition against Nuisances
  • Welborn, Michael Jerome, 25, Failure to stop at a stop sign/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Harvey, John Emory, 55, Criminal Trespass

 

