Area Beat Report April 8 to April 12
Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ford, Tyreal Altaveon (In Jail), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol
- Green, Malorie Sabre (In Jail), 17, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Harvey, Charles Christopher (In Jail), 21, Speeding/Failure to Appear
- Johnson, Nathan (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear
- Lewis, Amber Nicole (Released to other agency), 18, Holding for Webster County
- McGrothia, Kenneth Russell (In Jail), 54, Possession of schedule II controlled substance/Marijuanna-Possession less than an oz./Crossing state and county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
- Rodriguez, Jess Apolin (Bonded Out), 22, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Saylor, Douglas Conley (In Jail), 60, Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey stop sign/Driver use due care/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Hit and Run, Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Stephens, Sherman Jamal (In Jail), 32, Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Theft By Taking-Felony/Criminal Trespass
- Walling, Raymond Christopher (In Jail), 33, Housing for Charlotte County/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Walters, Corey Jabar (In Jail), 30, Failure to Maintain Lane
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/8
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 5:52 p.m., Warrant Service
- 144 Lexington Circle at 3:38 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Church at 4:50 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 2106 Hwy 19 South at 5:49 a.m., Civil Matter
- 391 Watermelon Rd. at 6:27 a.m., Civil Matter
- 173 SGTC Parkway at 5:13 p.m., Roadway Blocked
4/9
- 210 Fox Stephens Rd. at 5:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 at Bob Dodson Rd. at 6:29 p.m., Traffic
- 106 Rainbow Terrace at 9:16 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at 9:24 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- GA Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch at 3:42 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Indian Rd. at 5:30 a.m., Improperly parked vehicles
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 6:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Graystone at 6:41 a.m., Information for officer
- 104 Easy St. at 3:11 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- 116 Hwy 30 West at 3:24 p.m., Damage to Property
- 506 Southwestern Circle at 4:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 375 Memorial Mile Lot E at 5:09 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 07 at 9:03 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at MP 23 at 9:11 p.m., Citation for Speeding
4/10
- 622 GA Hwy 49 South at 10:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 106 Pecan Terrace at 10:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 11:08 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- 194 Railroad St. at 12:36 a.m., Mental Subject
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 12:46 a.m., Speeding
- 1462 GA Hwy 280 West at 12:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19N at MM 14 at 4:44 a.m., Speeding
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Indian Rd. at 5:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 144 Africana Dr. at 5:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49N at MM 8 at 8:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 116 Hwy 30 at American Legion at 9:32 a.m., Fight/Theft
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 1:49 p.m., Bad Child
- 501 Tallent Store Rd. at 2:23 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 281 Croxton Cross Rd. at 5:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 110 Jenkins Rd. Lot F at 8:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 19N at GA Hwy 30 at 3:51 a.m., Traffic Stop/non-working headlight and tail light
- 608 Southwestern Circle at 3:57 a.m., Bad Child
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniels Grove Baptist Church at 4:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 316 Sam Bradley Rd. at 5:06 a.m., Assist Another Agency
4/11
- 111 Graham St. Lot A at 4:47 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 926 Railroad St. at 4:24 a.m., Discharging of firearms near public place
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Gatewood, Cedric Antoine, 32, Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery
- Harvey, Charles C, 23, Speeding/Warrant Served/Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or first offender
- Macias, Nicole Gabriella, 19, Theft By Shoplifting
- Carroll, Jimmy Anthony, 40, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Pride, Michael Carl, 61, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – first offense
- Robbins, Emir Noble, 52, Restraint of Dogs & Prohibition against Nuisances
- Welborn, Michael Jerome, 25, Failure to stop at a stop sign/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Harvey, John Emory, 55, Criminal Trespass