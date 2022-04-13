Covid-19 Second Boosters Available

Who may receive a second booster?

Adults ages 50 years and older may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

Those who are 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for use in children under the age of 18.

Adults ages 18 years and older who received Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first Janssen booster dose.

Vaccine Locations

Second booster doses, as well as initial series and first booster doses, are available at the Columbus Health Department, 5601 Veterans Parkway, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Appointments are preferred, but not required.

Please visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com to make an appointment and for schedules at other district health departments. To find other vaccine locations, visit www.vaccines.gov.