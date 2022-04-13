Kemp signs Georgia Constitutional Carry Act into law

From The Office of Governor Brian Kemp 4/13/22:

There is no doubt we live in challenging times.

Across the country, we are witnessing liberal states and cities demonize law enforcement, defund local police departments, undermine public safety, and threaten the security of countless American families.

But not here in Georgia. Alongside the members here with us today, we passed and signed legislation to prevent rogue local governments from defunding local law enforcement and cracked down on dangerous street racing.

We invested in anti-gang initiatives that are taking the fight to these dangerous criminal networks and passed bipartisan reforms to rid our state of human trafficking thanks to the hard work of our First Lady, the girls, and unanimous support from the General Assembly!

And when other local elected leaders chose inaction, my office formed the crime suppression unit, comprised of state and local law enforcement partners in metro-Atlanta, that is putting wanted felons behind bars, stopping literally hundreds of DUIs, taking stolen weapons off the streets, and impounding dozens of stolen vehicles.

Above all, we stood up for the safety and constitutional rights of our citizens and always backed our men and women in blue.

Thanks to the General Assembly, we built on those efforts this legislative session.

We worked together to pass enhanced penalties for those who choose to flee or allude law enforcement, strengthened tools to go after street gangs, and made yet another step to fight human trafficking.

That’s why I’m excited to be here today. SB 319 and HB 218 help build a safer, stronger Georgia.

Here at Gables is where Marty and I bought Lucy her first firearm – a GLOCK 43X – 9MM – which she is carrying today!

We did that, not only because we strongly believe in the Second Amendment, but we also want Lucy – and both her sisters – to be able to defend themselves.

As the parents of three daughters – there’s nothing Marty and I care more about than making sure Jarrett, Lucy, and Amy Porter are safe.

With Jarrett a recent graduate and Lucy and Amy Porter still in college, that isn’t as easy as it used to be.

SB 319 makes sure that law abiding Georgians – including our daughters and your family, too – can protect themselves without having to ask permission from state government.

The Constitution of the United States gives us that right – not the government.

And HB 218 ensures that individuals who are licensed to carry a weapon in another state are also authorized to do so here in Georgia.

I have no doubt the left will come after us yet again… like they have before.

They have tried to boycott, sue, and threaten all of us into making our state look more like New York or California.

They did it when we passed the heartbeat bill, when we were the first state to reopen our economy, and when we passed the strongest election integrity act in the country.

But we didn’t back down then, and we’re not going to back down now.

We’re doing what’s right for the people of our state.

I campaigned on this issue in 2018 alongside many of the members here with us today.

Working together, we got it across the finish line, and I look forward to signing SB 319 into law today to build a safer, stronger Georgia for all who call the Peach State home.

Thank you and God Bless!