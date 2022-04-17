Southland Academy Raiders get swept by Valwood in doubleheader

From Staff Reports

HAHIRA, GA – The Southland Academy baseball team (SAR) dropped two straight games to the Valwood Valiants by scores of 7-3 and 5-2 in a doubleheader on Friday, April 15 at the Valwood School.

In Game 1, it was the bottom of the second inning that changed the course of the game. Going into the bottom of the second, the Raiders had a 1-0 lead, but the Valiants scored four runs on five hits to take a 4-1 lead. The big hit of the inning came off the bat of Conner Hutto, who drove in two runs on an RBI double.

Valwood would later score two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before the Raiders responded with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth. With one out, Chase Ledger drove in a run on an RBI double and Will Godwin would later drive in Ledger on an RBI single to bring the Raiders within three runs.

However, that would be as close as SAR would get. The Valiants added another run in the sixth and would go on to defeat SAR in Game 1 by the score of 7-3.

Ledger went 3 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs, while Godwin went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Ledger got the start on the hill for the Raiders in Game 1 and had seven strikeouts, but gave up six runs on 11 hits in four innings of work. Henry Johnson came on in relief of Ledger and gave up a run on one hit while walking three batters.

In Game 2, SAR got off to a great start by scoring two runs on two hits. Both Perry Usher and Greer Hagerson drove in runs on RBI singles. Over the next three innings, neither team could score, as SAR starting pitcher Greer Hagerson and Valwood starting pitcher Emory Hogan held the offenses in check.

In the top of the fifth, the Raiders had a golden opportunity to extend their lead. Ledger led the inning off with a single, Usher reached on an error and Godwin singled to load the bases. However, Caleb Law grounded into a fielder’s choice and Ledger was thrown out at home. Greer Hagerson then struck out for the second out and Luke Exley struck out to end the threat.

Unfortunately for SAR, this was a blown opportunity as it gave the Valiants the opportunity to strike, which they did in the bottom of the fifth. They scored four runs on three hits and took advantage of three walks in the inning. As has been the problem of late for the Raiders in previous games, walks were once again a factor in this doubleheader as SAR pitchers issued a combined total of 10 walks in these two games.

The Valiants added another run in the bottom of the sixth and the Raiders were not able to make a comeback. As a result, SAR fell in Game 2 by the score of 5-2.

Greer Hagerson and Caleb Law each went 1 for 3 in Game 2 and Hagerson drove in an RBI. Buddy Brady and Chase Ledger also went 1 for 3 and Perry Usher went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Will Godwin also had a single in this game, having gone 1 for 4.

Hagerson got the start on the mound for SAR in Game 2, but struggled in his outing, walking six batters over five innings of work while striking out two. Perry Usher came on in relief and gave up a run on two hits while striking out three.

The Raiders are now 9-9 overall and 4-5 in Region 3-AAA competition. They will try to stop their two-game losing streak when they host John Milledge Academy on Tuesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m.