Lumpkin fans 12 in Wildcats’ shut out of Marion County

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – Schley County (SCHS) senior pitcher Trypp Lumpkin was dealing on the mound for the Wildcats against Marion County. Lumpkin struck out 12 MC batters over seven scoreless innings of work to lead SCHS to a 3-0 shut out victory over the Eagles on Tuesday, April 19 at Schley County High School.

The win ends the Wildcats’ two-game losing streak and they improve their overall record to 16-8, while improving to 11-0 in Region 5A-Public competition.

SCHS jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by Jack Clark and added to their lead later in the inning when Clark scored on a passed ball. Then in the bottom of the sixth, SCHS added an insurance run when Cameron Barnes drove in Sam Forehand on an RBI single.

Throughout the game, Lumpkin limited MC’s offense by keeping the Eagles off the scoreboard and allowing only two hits while issuing four walks and striking out 12.

While the Wildcats didn’t score a lot of runs in the contest, they got key hits from Clark and Lumpkin, who both went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Carson Westbrook went 2 for 2 at the plate and scored a run, while Cameron Barnes went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI to help lead SCHS to victory.

The Wildcats will host Chattahoochee County on Thursday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m. and will then conclude the regular season at Brookstone on Friday, April 22. The first pitch for that game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.