Harry “Paul” Wright: April 21, 2022

Harry “Paul” Wright, age 70, of Americus, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center surrounded by his family. Mr. Wright was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Willie “Homer” Wright of Buena Vista, GA. He worked many jobs through the years with his hands and retired as an electrician. Mr. Wright was a jack of all trades and a family man who loved his children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Bryan Myers officiating. The family will be greeting friends an hour prior to the service.

Survivors include his two sons, Steven Wright (Brandi) and Keith Wright (Kim) of Americus; a brother, Donnie Wright of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Inez Youngblood of Box Springs, GA; and seven grandchildren, Chandler and Katie, Camden, Carley, Jaxon, Zander, and Gavin.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wright was preceded in death by four of his brothers, Raiford Wright, Sam Wright, Rudolph Wright and Chet Wright; and three of his sisters, Elverna “Sis” Gossett, Darlene Fuller, and Vivian Wright.

