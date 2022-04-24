Minick and Law’s state titles headline Southland’s success at state meet

From Staff Reports

LOCUST GROVE, GA – Southland Academy (SAR) female athletes Morgan Minick and Elizabeth Law combined to earn three individual state titles to headline successful performances from both the SAR boys and girls track and field teams at the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) State Meet this past weekend at Strong Rock Christian Academy in Locust Grove, GA.

Minick finished as the state champion in the Girls Pole Vault and the Girls 400-Meter Dash. Minick also finished in fourth place in the Girls 200-Meter Dash.

As for Law, she won the state championship in the Girls 3200-Meter Run (12:56.65) and finished as the state runner-up in the Girls 1600-Meter Run.

As a team, the SAR girls’ team finished in third place with 79 points and finished one point away from being the state runners-up. Bullock Academy finished in second place with 80 points and Trinity Christian-Dublin won the girls’ state championship with 141.50 points.

The SAR boys’ team finished in fifth place with 59 points, but individually, there were a few Raiders who turned in solid performances.

One of those Raiders was Tanner Humphrey, who finished as the state runner-up in the Boys 800-Meter Run in a time of 2:09.86. Humphrey’s teammate, Noah Sheff, finished the event in 10th place in a time of 2:15.99.

Humphrey finished in eighth place in the Boys 1600-Meter Run (5:00.54) and Sheff finished the event in 11th place (5:20.54).

SAR’s William Kinney finished in 11th place in the Boys 3200-Meter Run (12:43.55) and both Cayce Joyner and Mac McMichael finished in seventh and eight place respectively in the Boys 110-Meter Hurdles.

In the Boys High Jump event, SAR’s Carlos Tyson finished as the state runner-up by jumping five feet, 11 inches. Tyson’s teammate, Cayce Joyner, finished right behind him in third by jumping a height of five feet, 10 inches.

In the Boys Pole Vault event, Keaton Griffin earned the Raiders a fifth place finish by clearing a height of nine feet, six inches. Griffin’s teammate, James Wall, finished right behind him in sixth as he vaulted a height of nine feet.

In the Boys Long Jump event, Carmelo Volley and Caleb Law finished sixth and seventh respectively and their teammate, David Dickens, finished in 15th place in the Boys Triple Jump event.

Will Godwin turned in an outstanding performance for the Raiders in both the Shot Put and Discus events. In the Discus, Godwin finished as the state runner-up with a distance throw of 130-09 and in the Shot Put, he finished fourth with a distance throw of 42-01.25. Godwin’s teammate, Colby Greene, finished in fifth place in the Discus with a distance throw of 115-03.