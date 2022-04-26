Polly Perdue Arnold: April 24, 2022

Mrs. Polly Perdue Arnold, age 87, of Americus, Georgia, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.

Funeral services for Mrs. Arnold will be held Friday, April 29, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of Fletcher-Day Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service in South View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday

morning from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home.

Mrs. Arnold was born April 22, 1935, in Upson County, Georgia, the only child of the late Artis Perdue and the late Estelle McSwain Perdue. She was a graduate of Yatesville High School in 1952. She later attained her undergraduate degree from Tift College and her Master of Arts in Education from Columbus State University. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist

Church of Thomaston, Georgia. Mrs. Arnold is fondly remembered throughout Upson County as an elementary teacher and animal lover. She played the piano for her church families, tutored countless children, and especially enjoyed

time with her dear friends. She devoted much of her energy to the care of many cats or dogs in need. Her desire to help others was surpassed only by her love for our Lord. Her family and friends recognize her beautiful legacy of faith and hope in her Savior, Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her sons Vestal Arnold, Jr., and Bob Arnold (JoAnna) of Americus, Georgia. Grandchildren are Andrew Arnold, Alex Arnold, Ella Arnold, Dallas Arnold (Ashleigh), and Elise Hartigan (Matt), and great-grandson, Sam Hartigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Upson County Humane Society P.O. Box 1152, Thomaston, GA 30286.

Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at

www.fletcherfdayfuneralhome.com.