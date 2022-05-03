Betty Ruth King Shinholser: April 29, 2022

Betty Ruth King Shinholser, 79, of Americus passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Perfect Care. Mrs. Shinholser was born May 18, 1942 to the late James and Carrie King. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Lawrence Wiggins officiating.

Survivors include a son, Roger Shinholser (Lara) of Juliette; two daughters, Penny Lynn Rockett of Ellaville and Monique Daniels (Jimmy) of Americus; one brother, James Tillman King of Sparks, eight grandchildren, Ben Daniels, Riley Daniels (Madison), Casey Tondee, Rick Rockett, Patrick Rockett, Brandon & Joanna Shinholser, Tristan Shinholser, and Josh Moseley; and several great grandchildren; also surviving are two nieces that were like daughters; Sue Albritton and Candie McNiel.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shinholser was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Shinholser, sisters; Carolyn Jones and Joanne Yearwood, brothers; Carl King and Harold King.

The family requests memorial contributions to be made to Reflections Hospice 202 E. 4th Ave. Cordele, GA. 31015.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Perfect Care who helped take care of Mrs. Shinholser.

