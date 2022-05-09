Area Beat Report May 6 to May 8
Published 6:05 pm Monday, May 9, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cliatt, Chassity Marie (In Jail), 44, Housing for Schley County
- Floyd, John L. (Bonded Out), 76, Failure to Appear/Criminal Trespass
- Fuller, Jalen Diondre (Bonded Out), 20, DUI-Drugs/Driver use due care/Expired or no registration or title
- Walters, James Arthur (Bonded Out), 55, DUI-Alcohol/Tail light lenses required
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/6
- Tommy Hooks Rd. at Murphy Mill Rd. at 7:27 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1949 GA Hwy 49 North at Emrys Plant at 7:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Waymon St. at Boys and Girls Club at 10:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1000 Block of GA Hwy 27 East at 4:41 p.m., Accident Report
- Myrtle Springs and Lasco Harvey Rd. at 4:43 p.m., Roadway Blocked/report of tree in roadway
- 1041 GA Hwy 49 South at 6:40 p.m., Civil Matter
- 130 Mallard Lane at 7:52 p.m., Mental Subject
- 546 Hwy 49 South at 8:19 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 903 Hwy 49 North at 11:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 24 at 11:47 p.m., Traffic Stop
- Hwy 280 East at Dollar General at 3:33 a.m., Traffic Stop/headlight requirements
- Hwy 280 West and Wise Rd. at 1:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 142 Africana Dr. at 5:37 a.m., Damage to Property
- 4262 Hwy 280 East at Mid State Property at 7:36 a.m., Alarm Activation
5/7
- 108 Harper Subdivision Rd. at 1:29 a.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- GA Hwy 118 at Brady Rd. at 7:40 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 19 South at MM 5 at 3:28 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 3:29 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 439 Brady Rd. at 4:31, Criminal Trespass
- 109 Old Dawson Rd. at 6:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 4038 Hwy 280 East at The Store at 7:11 p.m., Driving away without paying for gas
- 159 Bumphead Rd. at Restoration Church of Americus at 8:05 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 406 West Ellaville St. at 10:15 p.m., Loud Music
- Sunset Park and Pecan Terrace at 10:21 p.m., Shots Fired
- Tommy Hooks Rd. and Brady Rd. at 10:57 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 30 at US Hwy 19 South at 12:01 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for failure to stop at stop sign.
- Hwy 19 South and Hwy 308 at 11:09 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 207 Graham St. Apt. B at 12:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Southerfield Rd. near Andrews Dr. at 3:05 a.m., Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor/Discharging firearms at or near public area/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession and use of drug-related object
- Hwy 19 South and Zion Hope Church Rd. at 11:14 a.m., Citation for Speeding
5/8
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 2:19 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 738 GA Hwy 118 at 3:17 p.m., Civil Matter
- 132 Grover Dr. at 3:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 109 Old Dawson Rd. Apt. A at 8 p.m., Unlawful conduct during 911 call/Domestic Disturbance
- 3685 Hwy 280 East at 8:50 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children-allowing child to witness violence
- 168 Floyd Rd. at 10:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 103 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 10:24 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 27 East at Shipp Rd. at 12:56 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 East at GA 195 North at 1:20 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 12:19 a.m., Failure to have license on person
- GA Hwy 280 East at Ruby Tuesday at 2:12 a.m., traffic stop/medical condition for high blood sugar
- New Era Rd. at Tom Summers Rd. at 5:30 a.m., Automobile accident
- 864 Highway 280 East at 1:43 a.m., Alarm Activation
5/9
- 500 Block of Highway 19 South at 9:57 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 19 North at W. Lester St. at 2:06 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 114 Iris Dr. at 3:53 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 35 at 7:27 a.m., Improper Passing in No Passing Zone
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Blakely, Shirley, 63, Disorderly Conduct
- French, Devontavious Rashond, 22, Disorderly Conduct
- Hoston, Caroline, 59, Disorderly Conduct
- Jackjson, Janetta Deann, 40, Assault and Batery
- Kobor, Samantha Lynn, 43, Theft By Shoplifting
- Lowe, Vanessa Shanta, 47, Theft By Shoplifting
- McDonald, Michael James Andrew, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
5/6
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:37 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 801 Davenport St. at 11:55 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 103 Knollwood Dr. Apt. F at 12:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 East Lamar St. WAL-MART at 3:27 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. WAL-MART at 3:27 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Hosanna Circle at 2:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 1636 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at 7:13 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 7:26 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1103 Felder St. at 10:39 p.m., Possessing and Carrying Concealed Weapon
- 306 Tabby Lane at 3:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:03 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
5/7
- Martin Marietta Blvd. at 2:54 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1206 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Motel 8 Inn at 3:49 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank at 6:31 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 93B Bozeman Circle at 12:32 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 126B Bozeman Circle at 10:42 a.m., Assault and Battery
- 131 Forsyth St. at The Maze at 1:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 2:45 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
- 1480 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 3:20 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 73B Barbara Battle Way at 3:06 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 107 Douglas Dr. at 6:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Bessie Mays Circle at 7:21 p.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
- 202 Burke St. at 9:23 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 96B Bozeman Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 1:03 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 120 Lonnie Lane at 55 Hillside Manor at 1:34 a.m., Criminal trespass/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 302 S. Jackson St. at 8:52 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 404 South Jackson St. at 10:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:19 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
5/8
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:23 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 116 Hanson Dr. at 9:52 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Bozeman Circle at 11:30 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
- 234 Academy St. at 2:17 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 3:04 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
- Bell St. at 3:59 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
- 628 Felder St. at 5 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Unknown area at 6:54 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
- East Lamar at Cherokee St. at 8:25 a.m., Warrant Executed/Seat Belt Violation