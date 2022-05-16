Ross Merritt Chambliss, Jr.,: May 13, 2022

Ross Merritt Chambliss, Jr., aged 83 of Americus, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. A sixth-generation, native-born Sumter Countian, Ross was born September 10, 1938, to the late Ross Merritt Chambliss,Sr. and Perla Chambliss on the farm of Dr. J. W. Chambliss, his grandfather. Mr. Chambliss was a humble and proud family man, who adored his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was an avid runner and participated in countless road races, fun runs, marathons, and triathlons. He loved riding his Harley to many destinations across the South, and executed his first long trip on his first Harley to Boulder, Colorado with his wife, Charlotte.

Mr. Chambliss was a member of the Americus Jaycees, the Men’s Club of Calvary Episcopal Church, and the Americus Kiwanis Club where he served in several offices, including President, and recently he received his 50 years of service award from his fellow Kiwanians. Ross was baptized by Brother Jimmy Lawrence in 1941 at Calvary Episcopal Church, where he served as an acolyte,lay-reader, lector, Eucharistic Minister, Junior Warden, and was elected and served as Senior Warden for 17 years, the second-longest tenure in Calvary’s history. Mr. Chambliss also served as the Chairman of the Board of Southland Academy in the 1980’s and presented two of his children their high school diplomas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church on Monday, May 16, 2022, with Father Richard Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall after the service. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor his memory contribute to the Calvary Episcopal Church Building Fund.

He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Charlotte Chambliss of Americus; two sons, Ross Merritt Chambliss, III(Stacey) of Columbus, and John Frederick Chambliss(Ed) of Brookfield, NH, and daughter Catherine Elaine Chambliss Saylor(Doug), Americus; grandchildren, Ashley Cardona(Jose), Jessica Charlotte Chambliss, Roland and Harry Wolbert, Douglas Conley Saylor Jr. (Beth), Charles Wade Saylor, and Dicy Ann Elizabeth Saylor Adams (Peter)of Boise, Idaho; great-grandchildren, Lily Cardona, Leia Cardona, Remy Saylor, Ezra Saylor, and Alice Elaine Adams; brother, William Floyd Chambliss (Sherry), his sister-in-law Margaret Chambliss, wife of his late brother John Paul. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Mr. Chambliss was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Wade Chambliss and John Paul Chambliss.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel oversees the arrangements.