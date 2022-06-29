Area Beat Report June 28

Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Johnson, Ida Lee, 41, Disorderly Conduct
  • Serrano, Lavonne Mitchell, 43, Warrant Executed
  • Westbrook, Anthony, 49, Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

6/28

  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:30 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 309 Eckles Road at 12:32 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 121 Academy St. at 12:51 p.m., Damage to Property/Criminal Trespass
  • 436 South Lee St. at Apt. A7 at 3:01 p.m., Battery
  • 1008 Douglas Circle at 5:38 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 140 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 207 at 5:06 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 229 Taylor St. at 7:49 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 116 Bronco Dr. at 11:58 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 905 Angus Dr. at 11:30 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 609 Walter Way at 6:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute

