Area Beat Report June 28
Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Johnson, Ida Lee, 41, Disorderly Conduct
- Serrano, Lavonne Mitchell, 43, Warrant Executed
- Westbrook, Anthony, 49, Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
6/28
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:30 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 309 Eckles Road at 12:32 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 121 Academy St. at 12:51 p.m., Damage to Property/Criminal Trespass
- 436 South Lee St. at Apt. A7 at 3:01 p.m., Battery
- 1008 Douglas Circle at 5:38 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 140 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 207 at 5:06 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 229 Taylor St. at 7:49 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 116 Bronco Dr. at 11:58 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 905 Angus Dr. at 11:30 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 609 Walter Way at 6:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute