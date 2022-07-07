Meyers takes first place in Best in Show at SGTC Car Show

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Larry Meyers took first place in the Best in Show Car category as well as first place in the Best Paint Job category with his 1961 Chevy Impala Bubbletop at the South Georgia Technical College’s Father’s Day Car Show recently. Fifty-three entries were on display in front of the SGTC cafeteria near South Georgia Tech Parkway. Admission was free and lunch was provided to participants and on-lookers.

Second place in the Best in Show Car category went to Dean and Judi Gemberling and they also took home first in Best Truck and second in Best paint with their 1963 Chevy Corvair Rampside. Mickey White placed third in the Best in Show category with his 1972 Chevy El Comino.

Mickey White was also the first place winner in the Best in Show Old Car from 1900 to 1993 with his 1972 Chevy El Comino. Kevin Bennoit finished second in that category with his 1969 Chevy Camaro, and Billy and Donna Leming placed third with their 1955 Chevy 210.

Chris Bridges won first in place in the Best in Show New Car for the 1994 – Present event with his 2017 Chevy Camero SS while Eric Creely took second place with his 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Tommy McCurley was third in the Best in Show New Car with his 2019 Chevy ZR1 Corvette.

Best Truck second place, Eddie Henderson, won with his 1969 Chevy C10. Third place in the Best Truck category went to Tommy McCurley with his 1972 Chevy Cheyenne truck.

Dean and Judi Gemberling took second place in Best Paint with their 1963 Chevy Corvair Rampside. Third place went to Layne Lacy with his 1933 Ford Truck.

The Best Motorcycle belonged to Don Jachowski with his 1971 Harley Davidson Sportster XLH.

To see all of the cars entered into the car show visit: https://www.southgatech.edu/photo/sgtc-2022-fathers-day-car-show-entries-and-winners/

South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean David Finley grilled out and provided free lunch for the participants and onlookers at the event that was headed up by Motorsports Instructor Kevin Beaver and Matthew Burks, John Deere Tech instructor at South Georgia Technical College.

Individuals at the car show also had the opportunity to learn more about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs offered at South Georgia Technical College. The college is currently accepting applications for Fall Semester which begins August 18th. A registration will be held on Tuesday, July 19th on both the Americus and Crisp County campuses.

For more information about SGTC visit the website at www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-271-4051 in Cordele and 229-931-2760 in Americus.