Robert E. “Bobby” Bacon: July 6, 2022

Mr. Robert E. “Bobby” Bacon passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Plains. He was 82.

Funeral services are planned for 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 23 at Plains Methodist Church with Pastor R.T. Beverly officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. The following gentlemen are asked to serve as pallbearers: Carl Lowell, Ron Miller, Robbie Cooper, Mark Robinson, Roy Young, and Walt Young.

Born July 21, 1939 in Plains, he was a son of the late Joseph A. Bacon and the late Elizabeth “Betty” Pennington Bacon.

A veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1961-1964, Mr. Bacon was retired in 1999 from the United States Secret Service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph A. Bacon, Jr. and Eugene Bacon; and one sister, Kathryn Mauldin.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Witt Bacon; son Doug Bacon (Christi); daughter Elizabeth “Beth” Pharr; grandchildren: Macon Pharr (Maddy), Will Pharr, Lilly Bacon, Eli Bacon, and Miandra Shipman (Ben); great-grandchild Skylar Bohm; sisters: Sara Paradise, Nelle Mallard and Marie Bacon; and several nieces and nephews.

