Dr. Tanzy Easom returns home to practice her passion

Tanzy Easom is returning back home to Americus to join forces with Kyler Crawford and Angie Miller in providing fantastic care for our best friends. Tanzy has long held a passion for animals and has found the Americus Veterinary Hospital to be the finest clinic to use her skills. Tanzy comes back to Americus well rounded in her offerings. She enjoys small animal medicine, but she is also trained to care for poultry, ruminants and pigs.

Dr. Tanzy Easom received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University – College of Veterinary Medicine and completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia. Dr. Crawford is extremely excited to welcome Tanzy to the team and is confident in her ability to both care for our pets as well as be an active listening and compassionate ear for the pet owner. Tanzy considers it a great privilege to serve our village.

Dr. Easom was born and raised in Americus, and she is thankful to be serving the community she calls home. She is the daughter of Steve and Debbie Brown. She resides in Americus with her husband, Mitchell Easom, and their four dogs, four cats, and a farm full of ducks.

Stop by the Americus Veterinarian Hospital and introduce your pet to Dr. Easom. They are certain to make fast friends with Tanzy. To make an appointment with Tanzy, please call 229.924.6146, stop by at 1037 Fetner Drive or visit their website at americusveterianhospital.com. Welcome home Dr. Easom, it’s nice to have you back in the neighborhood!