Nena Kate Perry: July 29, 2022

Miss Nena Kate Perry, age 95, of Americus, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center.

Funeral services wereheld in the Martha McDonald Moore Memorial Chapel at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, August 6, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Keith Parks officiating. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family received friends for one hour prior to the service in the Chapel.

Nena was born on February 3, 1927 in Colquitt County, GA to Edward Horace Perry, Sr. and Susan Elizabeth Johnson Perry. She grew up during the Depression on a farm in south Georgia. Growing up on the farm was hard and gave her a determination to succeed in life.

She graduated from Moultrie High School in 1945 and entered Norman Junior College, receiving her AA degree in 1947. She then entered the Mathers School of Nursing in New Orleans, LA. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1949, and returned to Colquitt County to work as a nurse at Vereen Memorial Hospital.

In 1950 she moved to Atlanta to nurse at Georgia Baptist Hospital. While at Georgia Baptist Hospital, she became interested in becoming a medical librarian. In 1964 she returned to school and in 1965 received her master’s degree in medical librarianship from Peabody College in Nashville, TN. She returned to Atlanta and worked as a medical librarian at Emory University for the rest of her career.

She retired in 1992 and moved to the Magnolia Manor Retirement Community where she lived for the remainder of her life.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church until her health prevented her from returning. Nena was a quiet lady who loved to read and enjoyed travel. She was a devout Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart and mind. She was a tremendous prayer warrior and loved her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by two infant brothers: Edward Horace Perry, Jr. and Trevis Lee Perry; her sisters: Mildred Perry Saunders, Margaret Perry Beard, and Lenelle Perry; her brothers-in-law: Noel J. Saunders, Houston Beard, and Rev. J. Brooks Partain; her nephews Allen Beard and Gary Partain; and her niece Carole Saunders LaPorte.

Survivors include her sister, Ann Partain of Americus; her nephews: Glenn Saunders (Judy) of Alcoa, TN, Barry Beard (Pam) of Maryville, TN, Flynn Partain (Gina) of Macon, and Perry Beard (Janet) of Apharetta. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 221 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709; or to the League of the Good Samaritan c/o Magnolia Manor, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www. hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Miss Nena Kate Perry.