Franklin Howard Hardin: August 9, 2022

Mr. Franklin Howard Hardin age 86 of Americus, passed away Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at Perfect Care. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at Aldridge Funeral Services immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery for Mr. Hardin’s family.

Franklin Howard Hardin was born January 16, 1936, in Abbeville, GA. He was the son of the late Kirby Howard Hardin and the late Christine Brown Wallace and Carlton Wallace (stepfather). Mr. Hardin was a 1954 graduate of Americus High School. He served in the United States Army for two years. Following his stint in the military, Mr. Hardin began his career with CSX Railroad where he proudly worked as a conductor for 43 years. After retirement, Mr. Hardin spent his time doing what he loved most including traveling, hunting, fishing, gardening, and visiting with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to all. Mr. Hardin was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Epworth Sunday School Class; while also active in the Concord Methodist Men’s Club.

Mr. Hardin is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Moore Hardin, and son, Franklin “Lin” Howard Hardin, Jr. Mr. Hardin is survived by his two sons, Michael Moore Hardin (Christy) of Americus and Jeffrey Lee Hardin (Sonya) of Columbus, GA; four grandchildren, Brandon T. Hardin (Lucy) of Columbus, Spencer Lee Hardin of Atlanta, Emma Isabelle Hardin of Tampa, FL, and Aubrey Lin Hardin of Americus, one niece and two nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth P.O. Box 1967 Americus, GA 31709 or to Concord Methodist Men’s Club 1996 SR-30 Americus, GA 31719.

