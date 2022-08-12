Sanchez Graham Jr. awarded SGTC Foundation Client First Insurance Solutions CDL Scholarship

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation presented Commercial Truck Driving student, Sanchez Graham, Jr. of Macon, with a $500 Client First Insurance Solutions scholarship recently. Jody Wade from Client First Insurance Solutions was on hand to make the presentation.

Client First Insurance Solutions funded five Commercial Truck Driving Scholarships earlier this year through the SGTC Foundation. Graham was the third scholarship recipient. Julissa Gutierrez and Richard T. Simpson were awarded scholarships previously. The scholarships are being awarded to South Georgia Technical College Commercial Truck Driving students who aspire to become owner/operators.

“I am so appreciative of this scholarship,” said Sanchez Graham, Jr. “I am a first-generation college student and a first-generation trucker. I have tried other endeavors but I feel that this program has given me a second chance. My goal in enrolling in this program was to provide an opportunity for myself and my family to do better.

“I have enjoyed my time here at South Georgia Technical College. My instructors have been exceptional. I would encourage others who are looking for a great career in a short amount of time to consider enrolling in the Commercial Truck Driving program at South Georgia Tech. I think you will be glad you did,” added Graham, who is thinking about coming back and enrolling in the Diesel Technology program so he will be able to provide simple maintenance and repairs on his own truck one day.

“We are very appreciative of Client First Insurance Solutions for their willingness to partner with South Georgia Technical College through their sponsorship of these scholarships for this high demand career field,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “Our country is in need of more commercial truck drivers and we appreciate you helping students who ‘go the extra mile’ to deliver the goods and services in demand by our communities.”

Jody Wade of Client First Solutions thanked Dr. Watford and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird for the opportunity. “We are very pleased to partner with South Georgia Technical College and the SGTC Foundation for these CDL scholarships. We realize truck drivers are essential workers and they are responsible for delivering goods to our communities. This is our way of showing appreciation to those individuals who are choosing to enter this career field,” said Wade.

The primary focus of Client First Insurance Solutions is to meet the needs of its valued clients and prepare insurance solutions for the things that matter most. They provide auto, home, commercial, life insurance and more. They service clients in Georgia, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

Dr. Watford shared that “statistics show there is a current shortage of truck drivers and this is predicted to increase over the next few years. Almost every job ad you see is advertising for certified drivers. South Georgia Technical College is striving to meet that demand by expanding its Commercial Truck Driving training program and these scholarships are a tremendous help.”

Commercial Truck Driving is one of the Governor’s High Demand Career fields that qualifies for additional funding through the Hope Career Grant program. Qualified residents receive up to $1000 toward tuition for enrolling in the CDL program.

The Commercial Truck Driving program at South Georgia Technical College is an eight-week program and can be completed in day or evening classes. The curriculum includes in-class work, skills-field training, and on-the-road experience. The median annual wage for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers was $47,130 in May 2020.

South Georgia Technical College is currently registering students for Fall Semester. Fall semester begins August 18th. To enroll in the CDL classes, contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele. For more information about the CDL program contact Robert Cook at rcook@southgatech.edu or visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Tech offers over 200 associate degree, diploma or short-term certificate of credit programs of study. Now is a great time to get the training needed to update or start a new career!