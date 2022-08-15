Robert Shaw Fletcher: August 11, 2022

Robert Shaw Fletcher Born on August 2, 1934 in Butts County Georgia and passed on August 11, 2022 in

Americus Georgia. Shaw graduated from the University of Georgia with a Master’s Degree in

Horticulture and remained an avid lifelong Bulldawg fan. Other hobbies included fishing (with Henry

Sellars and grandson Mitch), watching the Braves, and studying the Bible. Shaw was the State Pecan

Specialist for 20 years and worked at the Experiment Station in Plains, Georgia. Shaw was a member of

the First Baptist Church of Americus.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August, 14, 2022 at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel at 2:00

P.M. with Rev. Keith Parks officiating.

Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Elizabeth Fletcher and his brother Alan of Jackson

Georgia.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne Bennett Fletcher, his son Bobby Fletcher and wife Denise, his

daughter Tricia Blount and her husband Robert. His grandchildren include Byron Fletcher and his wife

Jenn, Mitch Fletcher all from the Phoenix AZ area. Sadie Blount Wright and her husband Kelsey who live

in London, England.

Memorial contributions can be made to Southland Academy Foundation 123 Southland Road Americus,

GA 31709.

To sign the online guestbook and share your memories, visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.