SGTC hosts “Meet the Dean” reception

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean Dr. David Finley hosted over 200 students at a “Meet Your Dean” reception in the Morgan Diesel and Automotive Complex on the Americus campus recently.

The SGTC Culinary Arts department provided refreshments for both the morning and afternoon receptions. Dr. Finley introduced himself to new and returning students, praised their instructors, and talked with students about the many resources and benefits SGTC has to offer students from all backgrounds.

“I like to think of us as a family,” said Dr. Finley, when he talked with students. “Students need to know about the many opportunities and resources available to help individuals become successful at South Georgia Tech.”

Dr. Finley stressed that South Georgia Tech’s instructors, staff, and administrators want to see the students succeed. They are willing to go the extra mile. “My goal is to get you enrolled, keep you enrolled, watch you graduate, watch you get a job, and see you make a better life for you and your families,” added Finley.

“Reach out to your instructors because they will be your best advocates here on campus. If you have challenges, personally or academically, talk to your instructors. If you still need help, my office is located in the Morgan Diesel and Automotive building and together we will find a way to help,” said Finley, who also stressed that students should reach out as early as possible. “This gives us more time to help you succeed.”

Students enjoyed the refreshments and a chance to tour different parts of the campus.

Individuals interested in “joining the family,” still have time to enroll. It is not too late. Students can apply online at www.southgatech.edu and enroll in one of SGTC’s over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit classes.

To contact Academic Dean David Finley, call him at 229-931-2068 or email at dfinley@southgatech.edu.