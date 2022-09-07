Harvest of Hope Newsletter – September 3rd, 2022

Staff Reports

For Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, the year 2022 is moving along rapidly. It is hard to believe that it is already September as I write this. The number of clients has picked up over the last few months. We have had new clients who have never been to the food pantry before. We have had clients return to the food pantry who said their money ran out. We have also had people come to the food pantry who said they did not know we were open and others who said they just heard about the food pantry. It is difficult to spread the word in Americus. Most of our clients do not read the newspaper and word of mouth is slow. We are thankful for the return of our clients.

At this point, we need an occasional interviewer. Think about whether you might have a couple of hours on Tuesday morning to work as an interviewer.

Also, we are going to try something new. We have people who cannot get to the food pantry on Tuesday mornings. Beginning on Tuesday, October 11th, we are going to add an afternoon food distribution. We will distribute food from 8:30 until 11 and then from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm in the afternoon. If this works, we will continue the afternoon distribution. But, if it does not work, we will discontinue it. We have no idea what the response will be.

We are already planning for our Christmas distribution. We are hoping that the churches that have helped in the past will do so again This year we do not need a church (or churches) to collect stuffing mix as someone donated 51 cases of stuffing mix not long ago. Last year we had a difficult time collecting cranberry sauce. If you go by the grocery store, consider purchasing several cans or a flat of cranberry sauce. If enough people pick up a flat of cranberry sauce, perhaps by Christmas we will have a sufficiency to distribute it for Christmas. If your church would like to collect a specific item for distribution for Christmas, call or text Ginger at 229-873-2090.

We thank each person for their support. Your support, whether financial gifts, service of your time, or your prayer support are truly a blessing for us. Every week, I try to say “thank you” to each person who works at the food pantry, either working to pack food or in the distribution of food. We are a Christian operation, seeking to serve Jesus Christ. Remember, we work for you.

God bless each of you,

Sonny Pinckard

Executive Director