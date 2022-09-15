Americus Main Street will host the 33rd Taste of Sumter next week

Staff Reports

AMERICUS, GA (September 12, 2022) – On Thursday, September 22, Georgia’s Sumter County will host the 33rd Taste of Sumter on Jackson Street in downtown Americus. This event is a food festival that highlights the signature cuisine of local restaurants and catering professionals of Sumter County. Bring the entire family for the best culinary experience ever! Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with food, drinks, and live entertainment until 9 p.m.

Enjoy the musical stylings of Andy T playing his steel drums, Classic Soul, and The Palace Jesters! Several of your favorite Sumter County restaurants and catering professionals will be featuring their signature fan favorites so be sure to come out and see all there is to offer! Satisfy your taste buds with something sweet or savory from The Sweet Spot Baking Co., Floyd’s and Rosemary & Thyme, Paradise Fast Food & Wings, Madea’s Diner & Bakery, Annie & Sister Catering, Buoy’s on Blackshear, Little Brother’s Bistro/Toboggan Steve’s, and many more. Enjoy a wine slushy from Wolf Creek Plantation Tasting Room, a signature cocktail from 13th Colony Distilleries, or grab a cold beer or soda from the Chamber of Commerce drink tent. Water will also be available.

Taste of Sumter is an event that is free and open to the public. Be sure to bring cash to purchase your food and beverages. Connect with us on social media as we continue to post updates regarding the event. For more information on the event, call Jennifer English at 229-924-4411 ext. 235 or jenglish@americusga.gov.

Americus Main Street would like to give a special thank you to Citizens Bank, Sumter EMC, and Georgia Power for sponsoring this community event. Taste of Sumter is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of the organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis.