Cindy Pollock Avery: September 19, 2022

Cindi Pollock Avery went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, September 19th. She was born January 8, 1960, in Americus, Georgia, and raised on the family farm in Leslie. She was a 1978 graduate of Southland Academy and enjoyed her monthly lunch dates with her fellow alumni. In 1982, Cindi graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy and Agricultural Economics. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and enjoyed lifelong relationships with her sorority sisters. While at UGA, she met her future husband, and after her graduation, they married and settled in Dublin, Georgia. After five years of marriage, they were blessed with a beautiful daughter. In 2007 and 2018, they were blessed with two wonderful grandsons. From 1986-2017, Cindi enjoyed the relationships built, through her entrepreneurial spirit, serving her clients, team, and fellow consultants with BeautiControl. After its sudden closure, she did not want those business relationships, which were more like friendships, to lapse. So, Cindi became a Founding Member of TrūAura Beauty where she continued to serve her clients with clean makeup and skincare and lead her team to do the same. Cindi was a faithful member of Rentz Baptist Church for 40 years where she served in many aspects and on numerous committees. She was a past member of the Dublin Pilot Club, past Trinity Christian School Board member, Dublin Service League Retired Member, and current member of Erin Garden Club. Cindi was a loving daughter, wife, Momma, mother-in-law, and C.C. as she loved spending time with her family and encouraging them in all their endeavors. In choosing a flexible career path, she had the opportunity to attend all the activities her daughter was involved in and continued to do the same with her grandsons. Cindi was preceded in death by her father, Roger Allen Pollock; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William B. Perry and Mr. and Mrs. John M. Pollock; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh E. Avery. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Gloria Perry Pollock; her husband of 40 years, Edwin Avery; her daughter and son-in-law, Blakely and Chance Stephenson of Eufaula, Alabama; her grandsons, Tucker Bush Stephenson and Allen Wade Stephenson of Eufaula, Alabama; uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Perry of Leslie and numerous other family members. Visitation was held on Thursday, September 22nd from 6- 8 p.m. at Townsend Brothers Funeral Home in Dublin, Georgia. Services for Cindi were held on Friday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. at Rentz Baptist Church in Rentz, Georgia. The service was live streamed on the Rentz Baptist Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. A graveside service was held the same day at 4 p.m. at the Leslie Cemetery in Leslie, Georgia. Officiating were Rev. Tom Vann, Rev. Grady Mimbs, and Rev. Jim English. Pallbearers were Chance Stephenson, Tucker Stephenson, Buddy Fordham, Terry Brown, David Gay, Caleb Skipper, Mike Morton, and Ronnie Wicker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wade Stephenson, Rick Heath, and members of the Erin Garden Club. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register.